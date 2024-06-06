Microsoft buys 900+ acres for $77.5m data centre

The land was transferred to Microsoft on May 23, and a warranty deed in the recorder’s office shows and indicates that the company will pay US$77.5 million for the land.

A report from the South Bend Tribune was the first to report the news – that report indicated that there was some opposition from residents to the industrial rezoning of the land.

Several neighbours expressed concerns about the deal, but it was pushed through by the St Joseph Country Council, which voted 6-3 to grant rezoning on May 14.

“Indiana is committed to being a central hub in the global economy of the future, and this latest announcement ensures Hoosier communities and talent will be key to widespread advancements in cloud and artificial intelligence technology,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a release regarding the LaPorte announcement.

Microsoft also has plans to invest $1 billion to establish another data centre, this time in LaPorte. The firm said it would create 200 new jobs by the end of 2032.

Microsoft will build the new 245,000-square-foot data centre on 489 acres at the Radius Industrial Park.