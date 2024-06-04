KDDI begins talks for largest AI data centre in Asia

Based on the agreement, the four companies will begin discussions with the aim of starting operations as early as possible, a release declaring the announcement said.

The data centre will be built on the site of the former Sharp Sakai plant and will be equipped with the AI computing platform GB200 NVL72, supplied by Nvidia.

KDDI says it will provide robust support throughout the construction of the AI data centre and network infrastructure.

The company has also launched a new business platform for the AI era which provides networks and AI services optimised for each industry to realise the ‘KDDI Vision 2030’.

Through establishing the AI data centre, KDDI says it aims to collaborate with business partners across various fields and industries to build a sustainable society, contributing to the “revitalisation of the entire Japanese economy”.