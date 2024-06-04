KDDI begins talks for largest AI data centre in Asia
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

KDDI begins talks for largest AI data centre in Asia

Saf Malik
June 04, 2024 11:50 AM
kddi_nr_s-9_3387_img_01.png

KDDI has begun talks with Supermicro, Sharp Corporation and Datasection to establish the largest AI data centre in Asia in Osaka, Japan.

Based on the agreement, the four companies will begin discussions with the aim of starting operations as early as possible, a release declaring the announcement said.

The data centre will be built on the site of the former Sharp Sakai plant and will be equipped with the AI computing platform GB200 NVL72, supplied by Nvidia.

KDDI says it will provide robust support throughout the construction of the AI data centre and network infrastructure.

The company has also launched a new business platform for the AI era which provides networks and AI services optimised for each industry to realise the ‘KDDI Vision 2030’.

Through establishing the AI data centre, KDDI says it aims to collaborate with business partners across various fields and industries to build a sustainable society, contributing to the “revitalisation of the entire Japanese economy”.

Topics

NewsData CentresAIAI ML
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe