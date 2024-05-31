Orange completes merger of Romanian units

This merger allows for the creation of a fully converged telco from June 1.

The consolidated company following the merger will further Orange’s plan of becoming the preferred provider of fixed-mobile convergent services in Romania – both for residential and business segments.

“The merger between Orange Romania S.A. and Orange Romania Communications S.A. is a major step for Orange and marks the fruition of the process with the Government of Romania,” said Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, EVP and CEO of Orange Europe.

“This merger enables Orange Romania to fully implement its strategy to deliver best-in-class offers on mobile and fibre. I warmly thank the teams that have been working on this transaction and wish the new integrated teams all the best.”

At the same time, the move will stimulate investment and competition in the telecoms sector in Romania. Orange says this is poised to bring benefits to “society as a whole”.

As a result of the merger, Orange will hold 80% of the share capital and voting rights of the consolidated entity, while the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation will hold 20%.

The merger will bring minimal changes to the day-to-day use of Orange services and will enable the company to remove barriers to full operational integration, which meshes the customer databases belonging to both companies and IT systems into one unified experience.

“Finalising this merger was a top priority since the beginning of my mandate, and I am glad we find ourselves in front of this big milestone,” said Julien Ducarroz, CEO of Orange Romania.

“The way ahead is now clear, and we will concentrate all our efforts on delivering an improved experience for customers while getting even closer to our main objective of becoming the preferred choice for convergent services in Romania.”