Tunisie Telecom selects Sparkle for a new European international IP transit route

Sparkle, has signed an agreement with Tunisie Telecom, the incumbent telecom operator in Tunisia, to provide international IP transit services via a new high-speed route from Sicily to Milan for Tunisie Telecom’s six million subscribers.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the long-standing relationship between Sparkle and Tunisie Telecom.

By leveraging Sparkle's infrastructure, including a new state-of-the-art submarine cable in the Tyrrhenian Sea, the partnership aims to deliver diversified internet solutions to the Tunisian market.

Under the agreement, Sparkle will supply high-speed international internet connectivity through its Point of Presence (PoP) in Milan.

This includes dedicated capacity on the new submarine cable route from Palermo to Milan, offering Tunisie Telecom a fully diversified connection to Europe.

Tunisie Telecom will be the first operator in Tunisia to utilise this new route.

Barbara Sole, senior director of data sales Africa at Sparkle commented: “This agreement is very important for Sparkle since it confirms and reinforces the historical friendship with Tunisia and long-standing industrial partnership with Tunisie Telecom.

"Moreover, we believe that it also represents an important step forward in getting North Africa and Europe better connected to support digital transformation and growth.”