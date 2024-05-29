Transatel unveils LATAM expansion

This expansion marks a significant step in Transatel's mission to support international IoT (Internet of Things) and IoV (Internet of Vehicles) connectivity deployments across the region in 2025.

Following expansions in Europe, North America, and Japan, Transatel is now focusing on Latin America.

The region is experiencing nearly double-digit growth in cellular IoT connections, driven by increasing adoption of IoT solutions across various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and smart cities.

Brazil is considered one of the fastest-growing, yet most regulated telecom markets in Latin America.

By registering as a full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Brazil, in partnership with local mobile carrier TIM, Transatel plans to establish two regional points-of-presence (POP) in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“Since its inception in 2000, Transatel has always favored a GoLocal approach: global capabilities with local support. Having a core network and commercial infrastructure in Brazil will enable us to maintain the highest quality of service for our clients,” said Bertrand Salomon, deputy CEO and co-founder of Transatel.

“Unlocking the full potential of 5G will ensure maximum throughput and minimum latency for critical IoT and IoV applications across Latin America and beyond. We will initially focus on supporting key industries like automotive, manufacturing, smart cities and mobility, energy, utilities, as well as agriculture and mining where our unique private cellular network extension capabilities will bring tremendous value.”

Transatel currently provides managed IoT connectivity in more than 200 countries and territories.