Orbus Software launches new Qatar-based node for OrbusInfinity

Orbus Software has launched a new Qatar-based node for OrbusInfinity, its SaaS platform which accelerates business transformation through enterprise architecture management.

This expansion allows users in Qatar to connect to the Azure Data Centre in Doha, ensuring compliance with data sovereignty and residency requirements for government organisations and highly regulated sectors such as banking and healthcare.

With the addition of the Qatar node, OrbusInfinity now operates nine nodes globally. These include nodes in the East and West of the U.S., Canada, the UK, the UAE, Australia, South Africa, and Western Europe.

Node availability is a significant boost in a region where enterprise architecture is increasingly being recognised as a strategic enabler of transformation, particularly to support the implementation of sustainability and green technology commitments.

The move aligns with broader governmental strategies such as Qatar's National Development Strategy (NDS3) and the Qatar Digital Agenda. Similar initiatives are seen across the region, including Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Vision 2030, which mandates government organisations to implement enterprise architecture.

Gareth Burton, CEO at Orbus Software said: “We strive to meet our customers' data residency requirements, wherever they are in the world.

"Qatar is one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing economies and now all its organisations – both in the public and private sectors – will be able to take advantage of our SaaS-based enterprise architecture platform safely in the knowledge that their data is being processed in line with their local data requirements.”

Rashed Al-Kaabi, director of application development and modernisation at malomatia, Orbus Software’s strategic IT Services partner in Qatar added: “At Malomatia, we are proud of our proven track record in delivering successful enterprise architecture projects for numerous organisations; here at the State of Qatar.

“The launch of OrbusInfinity's new Qatar node further strengthens our strategic partnership with Orbus Software, enabling us to expand our offerings and provide more tailored solutions to our clients.

"This partnership will enhance our ability to support Qatari organisations in their digital transformation journeys, ensuring compliance with local data residency requirements and driving business transformation during this crucial period of national economic growth.”