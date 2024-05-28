RETN makes improvements to Polish network infrastructure

Firstly, RETN has introduced 150 kilometres of new fibre between Biala Podlaska and Lublin, creating a more direct pathway from the Baltics to Southern Europe.

This route avoids the congestion-prone Warsaw area, mitigating frequent disruptions from highway construction related cable cuts.

This strategic addition bolsters network reliability and enhances route diversity, ensuring more robust connectivity for RETN’s customers.

The company has also completed the interconnection of its Northern and Southern network routes at a key juncture near the Poland-Germany border.

Although comprising just a few kilometres, this enhancement is crucial for diversifying routing options and enhancing network resilience.

Importantly, this development improves latency on the TRANSKZ route, an ultra-low latency terrestrial route connecting Europe to Asia. With the upgrade, round-trip time between Germany and Latvia will be reduced to just 0.73 milliseconds.

Finally, RETN has expanded its Warsaw metro fibre network with alternative connectivity options to bypass traditional congestion points.

Such congestion points include the LIM building and major data centres like LIM DC and Equinix WA1, where most international fibre routes and carriers typically converge.

To address the need for diversified and resilient network infrastructure, RETN can now provide high-capacity fibre to Warsaw with enhanced flexibility and reliability.

The enhancement is a key component of RETN’s ongoing commitment to meet the increasing demand for robust communications solutions in major urban centres, the company said.

The diverse routes avoid the potential for single points of failure and will support the continuous growth of digital services in Warsaw.

“These network upgrades significantly elevate our service capabilities not just in Poland but across Europe,” Amy Bajer, managing director at RETN Poland and CEE said.

“By strengthening our infrastructure, we ensure that RETN continues to be at the forefront of providing advanced, efficient networking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our international customers," Bajer added.