Nokia deploys subaquatic fibre in the Amazon Rainforest

The network connects over 400 communities to multi-gigabit broadband access that Nokia says is critical in today’s digital economy,

Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of Satelital Group, Global Fiber Peru operates a fibre optic network with coverage throughout Peru, with a special focus on the 180 provincial capitals.

Buried in the Amazon River, the new subaquatic network interconnects 500,000 users across 400 communities, in an area known as the three-border region, where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders.

The Nokia subaquatic backbone connects the localities of Iquitos and Santa Rosa de Yaraví (Peru), Leticia (Colombia) and Tabatinga (Brazil), allowing Global Fiber Peru to offer the first FTTH (Fibre-to-the-Home) broadband access service in the region, as well as multi-gigabit services for enterprise users.

The region has a diversified economy that includes oil production, agriculture, timber extraction, fishing, tourism and border trade, Global Fiber Peru says.

“This project is important as it provides fibre connections for the first time to hundreds of communities in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest,” said Osvaldo Di Campli, SVP and head of network infrastructure Americas at Nokia.

“Broadband connectivity helps communities and local businesses grow and prosper. We are very happy to be part of this project and appreciate Global Fiber Peru's trust in Nokia and FYCO, and we look forward to future projects together."

Nokia has deployed a complete solution that includes several of its products. This was made in collaboration with FYCO, a local partner specialised in fibre telecom networks in Latin America,

Obed Dionisio, CEO at Global Fiber said: "We're excited and proud to be the first company to have successfully deployed an optical fibre network in the depths of the Amazon River, connecting three countries.

“This achievement bridges a significant digital gap in remote areas previously inaccessible by traditional means.

“Through our partnership with Nokia, a leading telecommunications company, we've enabled these isolated communities to access high-speed internet, bringing them on par with urban areas in terms of connectivity."