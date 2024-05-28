Raxio opens new data centre in Mozambique

As the country's first tier III uptime certified data centre, Raxio MZ1 will play a key role in supporting Mozambique's growing digital economy and advancing the government's digital transformation agenda.

The new data centre offers customers the ability to cross-connect with local and international carriers and other customers in specially designed meet-me rooms.

The facility aims to attract regional and international service and content providers, improving the internet experience in Mozambique and the surrounding region.

Over 80 percent of Raxio MZ1’s electricity is derived from renewable sources, utilising a high proportion of renewable energy, combining hydro-generated grid power with local solar supply.

“We are proud to be opening Mozambique’s first Tier III, hyper-scale ready data centre and are excited to be a critical cornerstone in supporting the growth of the country’s evolving digital economy, helping to accelerate the adoption for digital tools and services across industries,” said Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group.

He continued: “The flagship Raxio MZ1 facility is a hub of connectivity and digital exchange, with eight of the country’s top telecom operators and connectivity providers already signed up. Delivering this exceptional facility is testament of our capabilities and of our commitment to provide our customers in Mozambique with the world-class infrastructure their businesses require.”

Raxio MZ1 is situated in Beluluane Industrial Park (MozParks), on the outskirts of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

Maputo’s proximity to three subsea cable landings, including the high-capacity 2Africa cable, enhances the data centre’s international connectivity, making it an ideal redundant route for the broader Southern African market.

“With this launch, Mozambique is finally set to benefit from having its own world-class data centre facility and Raxio’s dedicated operational experience to support the country’s continued development in this digital age,” commented Emidio Amadebai, Raxio’s general manager in Mozambique. “Mozambique’s location positions Raxio MZ1 ideally to accommodate the needs of both local customers and those in the wider Southern African region.”

Following the launch of its data centres in Uganda and Ethiopia, 2024 will see Raxio open new facilities opening in Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola, bringing the total to six operational data centres.

“2024 is a huge year for Raxio and in many ways the culmination of multi-year effort. Our unmatched capability is due to a unique combination of secure financing, in-house technical and project delivery expertise, and the ability to pull together contractors, building teams and so much more,” Robert Mullins.

“As we continue to deliver on our promise to build a network of interconnected data centres, running world-class infrastructure, across underserved markets in Africa, we are convinced that the continent has an important role to play in the deployment of global AI capabilities as these are rolled out. We are excited to be a part of this future.”