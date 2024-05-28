Epsilon partners with Neterra to expand European network

Epsilon has announced a partnership with Neterra, to expand its network presence in Europe and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in South America.

Through this partnership, Epsilon’s international customers can access these markets instantly via its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny, without needing a physical presence.

Local businesses in these newly connected cities will also benefit from Infiny and its network solutions, enabling seamless access to Epsilon’s global connectivity services.

“This partnership is an opportunity for us to provide more global enterprises with the network and solutions they need to further their digital transformation and gain a competitive edge in the market,” said Mark Daley, director of digital strategy and business development at Epsilon.

He continued: “We’re seeing increasing demands from customers for network reach all across Europe, particularly in Turkey. It’s great to add Istanbul to our global footprint to meet this demand, as well as a number of other high-growth markets across the continent.”

“It’s fantastic to work with Epsilon to expand its network and bring the best possible service to customers,” said Neven Dilkov, CEO at Neterra.

“Our robust network connects major cities across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. We’re looking forward to helping Epsilon to connect its customers across an even wider selection of destinations.”

Epsilon’s NaaS platform, Infiny, offers a suite of on-demand connectivity services, including remote peering, data centre interconnection (DCI), cloud connect, and global inbound numbers.

Epsilon announced last month they had inked a deal with Moratelindo, Indonesian based telecommunications infrastructure and network provider, to connect customers to a global ecosystem of Internet Exchanges (IXs) via remote peering. Which would enable Moratelindo’s enterprise customers, carriers, and service providers to extend their network reach across the U.S., Europe, Hong Kong and Japan.