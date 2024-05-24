Tesh Durvasula appointed CEO of AtlasEdge

Current CEO, Giuliano Di Vitantonio will transition to the role of Board Chairman on July 1 and will continue to advise on the strategic direction and growth targets of the company.

Both Durvasula and Di Vitantonio will work closely with Josh Joshi, who has been appointed executive director.

“It has been a true privilege to lead AtlasEdge through its first chapter,” said Di Vitantonio.

“Since launching in late 2021, we have built a data centre portfolio spanning 12 countries across the continent and located in some of the fastest-growing markets for customer demand.

“Having devoted my time and energy to establishing AtlasEdge over the best part of three years, it now feels the right moment for me to move into the role of Board Chairman. Tesh’s experience, credibility, and calibre make him ideally placed to drive the business forward in the years to come.”

Durvasula is a digital infrastructure and data centre industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience of experience across development, finance, sales and marketing, and real estate.

He has served in a broad range of leadership roles, including most recently as CEO of Africa Data Centres.

Prior to that, he spent close to a decade at CyrusOne, where he became president and CEO of the company.

“I am delighted to join AtlasEdge and lead the company through its next phase of growth,” said Durvasula.

“The rising tide of customer demand makes this a prime time to invest in edge data centre markets, and AtlasEdge is perfectly positioned to continue capturing this demand and become the continent’s leading platform.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to working closely with our shareholders, DigitalBridge and Liberty Global, building on the extraordinary momentum the industry has seen over the last several years.”