Nokia unveils partnership with Baktelecom

The project was launched in the capital city, Baku in March. Nokia’s state-of-the-art multi-PON fibre broadband solution will enable Baktelecom to deliver 10Gb/s broadband connections.

Meanwhile Baktelecom will implement Nokia’s mesh Wifi beacons to ensure optimal Wifi coverage and performance throughout customers' homes.

Speaking about the partnership Tural Pirverdiyev, acting CEO of Baktelecom said: “We have always been committed to bringing the best technology to Azerbaijan to meet surging data demands.

“With Nokia’s XGS-PON, not only do we become a leading provider of these next-generation services in Azerbaijan, but we are also able to offer ultra-fast fibre connectivity to wholesale broadband providers and, in turn, to residential and business customers.”

Bjorn Capens, vice-president of network infrastructure Europe, fixed networks at Nokia said: “As the market leader in XGS-PON, we are proud to partner with Baktelecom in Azerbaijan. With our fixed networks solution, Baktelecom can quickly address its customers' evolving broadband demands to deliver new services and applications that require a reliable, ultra-fast connection.

“Their network will also be future-proof, giving Baktelecom the flexibility to upgrade to 25G PON in the future using its existing fibre network.”

Nokia’s XGS-PON solution, powered by the Quillion chipset, is designed to work alongside existing GPON and XGS-PON technologies on the same fibre network. This compatibility ensures that Baktelecom can continue to provide high-speed services while preparing for future upgrades to 25G PON.