Bugcrowd acquires Informer

The acquisition widens Bugcrowd’s innovation lead in providing crowdsourced security to customers across industries, delivered through a flexible, data and AI-driven SaaS platform.

By integrating Informer’s expertise, the company says it will accelerate its reach and capabilities to customers globally with more advanced solutions to address evolving needs for proactive security.

The announcement was revealed to journalists at a roundtable Q&A with Dave Gerry, CEO at Bugcrowd and Casey Ellis, Founder and chief strategy officer.

"I am excited to welcome Informer to the Bugcrowd team,” said Gerry.

“This marks the first acquisition following our $102 million fundraise and underscores our dedication to ongoing growth and innovation. Our mission is to develop a platform that anticipates and predicts cyber risks.

“By nurturing a trusted community built on the collective ingenuity of organisations, hackers, and security professionals, we aim to mitigate risk across all applications, systems, and infrastructure.”

ASM is a critical aspect of modern security-minded organisations’ overall cybersecurity strategy, involving the identifying, assessing, and continuous monitoring of potential vulnerabilities and threats that exist in an organisation’s external-facing systems, applications, and networks.

"By joining forces with Bugcrowd, Informer's exceptional team and innovation in ASM and PTaaS will continue to disrupt the traditional penetration testing market, giving us a competitive edge in the crowdsourced security industry," said Marios Kyriacou, CEO of Informer.