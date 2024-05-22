Virgin Media Business Wholesale adds new fibre routes to Equinix MA5 data centre

The development will enable more fast-growth businesses, especially those based in Manchester and the North to take advantage of high-capacity infrastructure, Virgin Media Business Wholesale said in a release.

John Chester, wholesale fixed director at Virgin Media O2 Business said: “We’re excited to add this flagship site to our already extensive portfolio of data centre locations across the UK.

“It sets us up to provide our wholesale partners with more efficient and cost-effective network solutions, and further increases the reach and diversity of our network across the region.

“As our £10m upgrade programme gathers pace, I’m looking forward to sharing further updates to our 10G and 100G capability, as the programme thunders on.”

Equinix MA5 is the latest in a list of over 160 data centres that Virgin Media Business Wholesale’s national network connects.

The data centre is attractive to hyperscalers, connectivity resellers and enterprises needing ultra-low latency connections as it offers premium colocation and long-term capacity.

The new routes can support many managed backhaul services including 10Gbps National Ethernet, 10Gbps and 100Gbps National High Capacity Services (NHCS).

This builds on the company’s planned upgrade to its NHCS offering – the first of which was the launch of a new NHCS core network that provided easier provisioning for high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency connectivity with no distance limitations.

Beyond this location, Virgin Media Business Wholesale is upgrading network capability at four other data centres in the UK including Equinix LD5, Equinix LD8, Telehouse North and Global Switch – all of which are now live.

The new upgrades offer complete diversity and provide a cost-effective way for firms to build their own networks at scale.

The network upgrades form part of the company’s ongoing multi-million-pound investment programme to transform their 10Gbps and higher portfolio, which is delivering faster connections through automation.

With planned expansion into more core hub sites later in 2024, the company will deliver full nationwide availability.

“Virgin Media Business Wholesale's launch of new fibre routes at Equinix’s MA5 data centre reflects the increasing demand for digital services and the need for network service providers (NSPs) to keep up with the accelerated pace of innovation,” Lorraine Wilkinson, regional vice president, UK at Equinix said.

“Leveraging Equinix's technologies, NSPs can deliver high-quality, profitable services. This further investment in Manchester will help the UK's position as a strategic digital business hub, where a 43% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in interconnection bandwidth is expected by 2025, driven by network, content media, and financial services demand.”