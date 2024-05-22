Obituary: Gary Waterworth
News

Obituary: Gary Waterworth

Saf Malik
May 22, 2024 09:45 AM
Gary Waterworth.png

Gary Waterworth, a stalwart of the subsea industry has died following a battle with cancer.

Waterworth spent his last five years at Meta where he was a driving force in helping the company become one of the largest subsea system developers and operators in the world.

He had been in the industry since 1978, and passed peacefully on Friday May 17.

Prior to his time at Meta, Waterworth had a long and distinguished career at Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) and its precursor STC.

Waterworth’s family has invited his friends to send condolences, photos/videos of Gary or any memorable stories to remembering.gary2024@gmail.com.

News
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
