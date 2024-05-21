Global Informal Regulatory Antifraud Forum launches with 20 European regulatory authorities

GIRAF, the Global Informal Regulatory Antifraud Forum facilitated by i3forum launches with 20 European regulatory authorities.

Announced last week, 20 European regulatory authorities led by NKom, the Norwegian regulator, have jointly created GIRAF, with support from i3Forum.

Discussions are on going with regulators from Brazil, the US, Canada, Africa, the Middle East, South and East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands to quickly expand the group.

GIRAF is the Regulatory pillar of the Restore Trust initiative spearheaded by i3Forum, along with One Consortium for the industry.

The Restore Trust initiative was born from the i3Forum’s vision that both the industry and national regulators need a cohesive approach globally to become more efficient at fighting illegal and unwanted communications.

The first pillar of this initiative, on the industry side, is One Consortium, that launched on March 15th, which is being supported by traffic carrying companies such as carriers and aggregators, vendors, and a growing list of global industry organisations such as the GSMA, the GLF and GSC who formally support the initiative – and more.

GIRAF is an independent organisation that brings together multiple National Regulatory Authorities to discuss harmonised views on fighting illegal and unwanted communications through the exchange of information, common industry recommendations, harmonised global framework on regulatory aspects and operational cooperation on enforcement.

Philippe Millet from the i3forum said “We believe the introduction of GIRAF will be a massive game changer in the way the ecosystem fights spam, fraud and scam. Global cooperation between all telecom stakeholders, and with other key partners such as law enforcement and retail industries, is absolutely key.

"We can see from the fantastic support and traction the Restore trust initiative is getting that we are truly filling a cooperation gap by bringing the international piece to the table. Please join the effort!”