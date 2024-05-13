HGC partners Exa to boost customer growth in Asia

HGC will be able to leverage Exa’s backbone network and access to hundreds of data centres across Europe and North America supporting HGC’s customers to extend their reach beyond Asia.

Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure said: "As we embark on this partnership with HGC, we recognise the ever-increasing demand for international bandwidth and the critical role infrastructure plays in meeting this demand.

“Together, EXA and HGC are committed to not only connecting continents but also fueling economic growth and innovation."

The partnership brings together network footprints across Asia, Europe and the US, representing a concrete response to the surge in demand for digital services, globalisation and the interconnectedness of the global economy.

Paul Lai, SVP for global carrier data at HGC International Business added: “We are enthusiastic to line up this partnership with EXA to expand our reach.

“The European and APAC ties can be further strengthened through our collaboration, and we are eager to contribute to the surging demands of our customers and partners. The infrastructure gap is bridged by leveraging on both EXA and HGC’s footprints.”