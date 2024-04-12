Telehouse launches Canadian business

As Canadian organisations across all industries continue to invest in digital transformation and scale through advanced technologies like AI and cloud services, Telehouse Canada will meet the growing demand for highly resilient colocation services, digital connectivity and the enablement of high-performance computing.

“Canada is known around the world for its technology leadership, including advanced AI research, top-tier talent and the growth of innovative companies,” said Satoshi Adachi, president and CEO of KDDI Canada.

Telehouse is part of the KDDI group, and has been expanding into international markets since the launch of its first data centre in New York in 1989.

The launch of Telehouse Canada comes after KDDI bought three data centres from Allied Properties REIT in June 2023 for CA$ 1.35 billion. The transaction closed in August 2023.

KDDI Canada was established just after the announcement that the data centre assets were to be purchased.

Including its Canadian assets, Telehouse now operates over 45 data centres across 10+ countries.

When fully operational, the new carrier-neutral data centres will provide over 30MW of IT load.

Adachi added that the expansion is only the beginning of KDDI’s investment in and commitment to Canada.

“We will be leveraging more than 30 years of data centre services experience to drive growth for Canadian businesses and help Canada maintain its competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected world,” he said.