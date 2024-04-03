Evoque and Cyxtera unveil new combined entity, Centersquare

“The birth of Centersquare is more than a name change. It’s a reflection of our commitment to deliver enhanced capabilities and innovation,” said Spencer Mullee, CEO of Centersquare.

“By combining the strengths of two industry leaders, we’re poised to provide unparalleled service, ensuring our customers benefit from increased capacity, diverse options, more flexibility, and unmatched reliability backed by our experienced team.”

Centersquare brings together Evoque and Cyxtera’s robust infrastructure solutions and expansive data centre portfolios. The acquisition of Cyxtera by Evoque Data Center Solutions, completed in early 2024, creating a strong market player with presence in 17 markets, largely across North America.

“With this launch, we bring to the market 320MW in over 50 data centre locations, and an additional 100MW of near-term under-roof expansion areas, under the Centersquare banner,” said Udhay Mathialagan, chairman of the board at Centersquare and CEO of global data centres at Brookfield Infrastructure.

“Rapidly building up this scale showcases our platform’s ability to partner with management to increase capacity, both organically and inorganically, to meet the diverse and growing demands of our customers."

Brookfield Infrastructure’s global data centre portfolio includes DCI Data Centers in APAC, Data4 in Europe and hyperscale operator Compass Data Centers in North America, to name a few.

The transformation into Centersquare will be a gradual process that will conclude by summer 2024, culminating in the launch of a comprehensive, user-friendly website.

“Our rebranding is not just cosmetic,” explained Mitchell Fonseca, chief operating officer at Centersquare.

“It’s a strategic shift towards offering more sophisticated solutions while maintaining the expert service level that is our hallmark. We’re excited to embark on this journey, bringing our customers and partners along as we elevate our offerings to new heights.”