Digital Realty selected to house Nvidia-powered AI supercomputer

In collaboration with the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), the project will give Denmark's researchers access to a Nvidia-powered AI supercomputer, in addition to Nvidia software platforms, training and expertise.

The Nvidia DGX SuperPOD supercomputer is equipped with 191 Nvidia DGX H100 systems integrating over 1,500 Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs and interconnected using the NvidiaQuantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform.

The DGX SuperPOD also includes Nvidia AI Enterprise software for pretrained models, optimised frameworks, and accelerated data science software libraries.

Digital Realty's AI-enabled infrastructure lays the foundation for this system, enabling the National Center for AI Innovation – formed through the collaboration – in Denmark to accelerate research and innovation.

"Digital Realty is at the forefront of crafting the digital future, transcending mere infrastructure development to become architects of tomorrow. Our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, AI-ready infrastructure is not just about accelerating AI adoption – it's about pioneering the next wave of innovation,” said Chris Sharp, chief technology officer at Digital Realty.

“We envision Digital Realty as more than a meeting place for AI; we aim to establish it as the premier nexus for private AI, where enterprises and data converge. Here, scientific breakthroughs are realised, industries are transformed, and the future is moulded by the synergy of technology and imagination."

The supercomputer will be located at one of Digital Realty's data centres in Copenhagen, which is powered by 100% renewable energy since 2020.

The company has more than one gigawatt of renewable energy under contract globally and is a signatory to the EU Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, committing to carbon neutrality for its European data centres by 2030.

"We are delighted to be working with Digital Realty," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief executive officer of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

"With their superb track record of operational excellence and tangible commitment to sustainability, they are the ideal partner to host the supercomputer and help take this exciting initiative forward."