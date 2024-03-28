Tillman Fiber begins fibre optic network expansion in Florida

The network will serve the Tampa Bay, Panhandle, South and Southwest, regional areas, including the cities of St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Naples, Pensacola, Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Kissimmee.

In collaboration with an unnamed tier-one US mobile operator, Tillman Fiber will deliver symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access and services to residential customers.

"With the speed at which technology is developing, next generation infrastructure is critical in the advancement of digital connectivity," said Ken Dixon, CEO of Tillman Fiber.

"Our expertise in fibre optics and our strategic alliance with a tier-one US mobile operator, combined with significant financial backing, perfectly positions Tillman Fiber to bring high speed internet to communities in Florida and beyond. We are confident in the long-term value our high-quality, innovative broadband services will provide customers."

As part of the network deployment, Tillman Fiber is deploying Nokia's 10 Gigabit XGS-PON with Altiplano SDAN controller to simplify network management and deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical services to customers.

In addition, end users will experience gigabit speeds in their home using Nokia's Cloud optimised mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution powered by Corteca.

In related news, last month CompaxDigital, a provider of cloud-native Business Support Systems and Tillman Fiber, announced the completion of their BSS implementation for Tillman's FTTH wholesale business.

CompaxDigital's BSS solution for Tillman's FTTH rollout includes key features such as customer management, product catalogue, service orchestration, service management, and revenue management.

Prior to this, Tillman Fiber and private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners inked a $500 million deal to fund fibre optic network construction and deliver wholesale broadband infrastructure in the US.

According to Bloomberg, Northleaf has made an initial $200 million investment and will invest a further $300 million more as Tillman Fiber expands its operations.