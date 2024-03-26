Zayo expands connectivity across Europe with dedicated 100G wave routes

Zayo group has announced a new wave on-demand service to deliver unparalleled access to bandwidth across its 400G fully enabled lit-fibre network in Europe.

According to a recent OMDIA survey, rapid service activation is the most important feature for buyers of high-capacity services, yet ordering and turning up Wave routes has been getting slower and less flexible across the industry.

Zayo’s waves on demand, powered by Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 technology, enables customers to efficiently scale bandwidth on dedicated, pre-provisioned circuits, reaching up to 800G line side capacity.

With Zayo’s Wavelength offering, customers can access industry-leading speed with service activation in just five working days, significantly reducing service delivery intervals from the industry standard of 30+ days.

This rapid implementation model has been deployed on key connectivity corridors between Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, and Dusseldorf.

Coupled with Zayo’s metro network, this capability can be extended to key access locations across Western Europe. Zayo expects to expand this capability to Dublin, Manchester, and Milan by the end of this year.

Michael Katz, VP for product and technology at Zayo Europe said: “At Zayo, we’re focused on addressing our customers’ needs now and into the future by connecting what’s next.

"We know that turning up Wave capacity can be a long and tedious process, leaving businesses with subpar services that impact their ability to deliver for their customers.

"Our new Waves on Demand offering will provide our customers with seamless service that is efficient, scalable, and cost-effective, meaning they can react in a matter of days to their business and customers’ needs.”

Will Rhodes, director EMEA Carrier managed service partners at Ciena said: “The industry is crying out for faster turn-up of services. Getting high-capacity connectivity in several days will help to improve Zayo’s wholesale and enterprise customers’ agility and efficiency.

"This step-change will align better with end-user needs and digital experience.”