Tejas Networks partners Telecom Egypt on fibre network projects

“Today’s MoU with Tejas Networks is one of the fruits of discussions that began in January 2023 to enhance cooperation between Egypt and India in the field of communications and information technology,” said Dr Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt.

Under the MoU, Tejas Networks along with its partners are to establish a rural optical fibre network similar to Bharatnet, the rural broadband project in India as well as a national knowledge network, a national research and education network in India, but in Egypt.

“We are delighted to enter into a long-term strategic partnership with Tejas Networks, India’s leading R&D-driven telecom and networking products company and a part of the Tata Group,” added Mohamed Nasr El-Din, CEO and managing director of Telecom Egypt.

“The present MoU is aimed at providing Telecom Egypt with the latest communications technology in the world while ensuring that it provides the highest quality of infrastructure services.”

Other areas of cooperation contained in the agreement include the training of Egyptian engineers and technicians on next-gen telecom and networking technologies, establishing local manufacturing and R&D facilities for fibre-to-the-home products, and establishing technical support services in Egypt for both local customers and those across the MEA region.

“Our MoU with Telecom Egypt is an important milestone for both organisations as we jointly strive to accelerate the vision of a Digital Egypt by leveraging the best practices and learnings from Tejas’s experience of successfully designing and delivering 500+ complex, carrier-class networks in India and beyond,” commented Anand Athreya, CEO and managing director of Tejas Networks.

“This MoU provides a great platform for us to expand our business in MEA while deepening our collaboration with Telecom Egypt and other customers in the country,” said Yogesh Verma, vice president, Middle East and Africa at Tejas Networks.