NTT breaks ground on Bangkok data centre

Bangkok 3 is a tier-3 facility that will have 12MW of IT capacity once fully built. This makes it much larger than NTT’s other Thai data centres, which are also both in Bangkok.

Bangkok 1 offers 1.6MW of critical IT load, while Bangkok 2 provides 3.6MW.

Announced in March 2023, NTT said they would be investing $90 million in the facility, which covers 4,000 square metres of IT space.

When announced just over a year ago, NTT said they planned to start operations in the second half of 2024. A statement on the company's LinkedIn page today said that commercial operations are planned for the second half of 2025.

NTT also said the facility’s infrastructure will respond effectively and efficiently to hyperscaler and enterprise requirements around AI capabilities.

Bangkok 3 is located adjacent to Bangkok 2 in the Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, southeast of the centre of the city.

NTT is a founding member of the Thai Data Centre Council, a group of five data centre operators that aim to work with the government to create a more favourable policy environment for the deployment of data centres in Thailand.

The group was formed in January and in February it appointed Thosaphol Pengsom as its inaugural chairman, a senior figure within the Thai government who has held positions in the fields of energy, big data and the digital economy.

“Asia Pacific is a key growth region for NTT, and, as Thailand makes progress with digital transformation, the need for infrastructure to handle high volume real-time data transmission becomes increasingly important,” Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO of NTT in Thailand said.