Ericsson and du achieve 16.7Gbps download speeds using 5G SA

In a trial on du’s live network, Ericsson and du deployed 10 carriers per sector, achieving an total download speed of up to 16.7 Gbps.

“At du, we aim to take connectivity to the next level to fit the future of the United Arab Emirates and we are happy to announce that we have achieved a record by deploying 10 carriers’ aggregation over 5GSA live network to reach 16.7 Gbps,” said Saleem Alblooshi, chief technology officer at du.

“The trial with Ericsson represents a leap in our journey to build an exceptional network that delivers the best possible experience to our consumers.”

The demonstration is based on Ericsson 5G SA new radio-dual connectivity and carrier aggregation to combine 8 carriers of millimetre wave (mmWave) and 2 carriers of mid-band.

Using Ericsson radio system products, including AIR 6419, and mmWave band, this achievement lays the foundation for increased network capacity that will provide existing Fixed Wireless Access users with an enhanced experience and will bolster such use case as augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and cloud gaming.

“We are thrilled to have reached a great achievement in this groundbreaking trial with du,” added Nicolas Blixell, vice president and head of Ericsson Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

“Demonstrating the power of 5G Standalone, this trial involving our new radio dual connectivity and carrier aggregation solutions sets the scene for a future of innovative applications and services in the United Arab Emirates that will change the way we connect. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving the future of mobile communication.”

The news builds on the long-standing partnership between Ericsson and du. In December, the two partnered to support du to enhance the sustainability of its networks and accelerate its transition to Net Zero by reducing network energy consumption and carbon emissions.