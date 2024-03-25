Nokia, Batelco to offer private 5G networks in Bahrain

Under the terms of the agreement, Batelco will use Nokia private wireless solutions including its digital automation cloud, modular private wireless, edge computing capabilities and robust devices that can be deployed across different industries.

Nokia claim its international experience in deploying private wireless networks will offer organisations within Bahrain access to the firm’s expertise in mission critical communications.

The partnership will see Nokia as the sole supplier of private wireless infrastructure across Bahrain, with deployment scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The 5G private wireless solutions will enable industries in Bahrain to unlock new revenue streams, improve their operational KPIs and seek higher standards for health and safety in their operational environment, Nokia said.

“As the market leader in 5G private wireless networks, we are proud to partner with Batelco to bring best-in-class solutions to support current and future use cases in Bahrain,” said Mahmoud El-Banna, Nokia’s head of enterprise campus edge business for Middle East and Africa.

“This partnership will pave the way for mission-critical sectors to utilise industrial grade private networks as an enabler for digital transformation and progress towards performance goals,” El-Banna added.

Batelco’s CEO Maitham Abdulla said his firm “have harnessed the full potential of our market expertise while leveraging Nokia's unparalleled global experience,” through the partnership.

“The result is the introduction of powerful private wireless networks to Bahrain's mission-critical industries. The availability of high-performance connectivity solutions will initiate a new era of network usage, transforming worker safety outcomes, fostering innovation, and increasing revenue streams across diverse sectors,” he said.