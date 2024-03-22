NEC, NTT complete ‘first-of-its-kind’ long-distance experiment

The achievement is expected to be a next-generation transmission infrastructure technology that will contribute to the realisation of large-capacity optical networks, including future optical submarine cables.

With the spread of 5G globally, and increased communications between data centres, international internet traffic increased at an average annual rate of 30% from 2018 to 2022.

In order to meet the strong communication demand, there is a need to increase transmission capacity per optical submarine cable system in addition to increasing the number of optical submarine cables.

Existing optical submarine cables use single-core fibre, which has a single optical transmission path caller a core within a single fibre.

In contrast, research is being conducted around the world to increase cable capacity by using multicore fibre, which has multiple cores to increase transmission capacity without changing the standard outer diameter of the fibre.

NEC is currently engaged in a project to install a long-haul optical submarine cable system using two-core multicore fibre with two optical transmission paths.

The two companies will advance research and development of technologies aimed at commercialising long-haul, high-capacity optical cable systems.