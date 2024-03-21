HPE unveils end-to-end AI-native portfolio for GenAI

Announced during NVIDIA GTC, the updates include the availability of two HPE and Nvidia co-engineered full-stack GenAI solutions; a preview of HPE machine learning inference software; an enterprise retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) reference architecture; and support to develop future products based on the new Nvidia Blackwell platform.

“To deliver on the promise of GenAI and effectively address the full AI lifecycle, solutions must be hybrid by design,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE.

“From training and tuning models on-premises, in a colocation facility or the public cloud, to inferencing at the edge, AI is a hybrid cloud workload. HPE and Nvidia have a long history of collaborative innovation, and we will continue to deliver co-designed AI software and hardware solutions that help our customers accelerate the development and deployment of GenAI from concept into production.”

HPE’s supercomputing solution for generative AI supports organisations wanting a preconfigured and pretested full-stack solution for the development and training of large AI models. Designed to help customers accelerate GenAI and deep learning projects, the solution is powered by Nvidia and can support up to 168 Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips.

The company’s enterprise computing solution for generative AI is available to customers directly or through HPE GreenLake using a pay-per-use model. Jointly engineered with Nvidia, the solution is designed to reduce ramp-up time and costs by offering the right compute, storage, software, networking, and consulting services that organizations need to produce GenAI applications.

At the same time, HPE and Nvidia are partnering on software solutions that will help enterprises take the next step by turning AI and ML proofs-of-concept into production applications.

Lastly, HPE will develop future products based on the newly launched Nvidia Blackwell platform, which incorporates a second-generation Transformer Engine to accelerate GenAI workloads.

“Generative AI can turn data from connected devices, data centres and clouds into insights that can drive breakthroughs across industries," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO at Nvidia.

"Our growing collaboration with HPE will enable enterprises to deliver unprecedented productivity by leveraging their data to develop and deploy new AI applications to transform their businesses.”