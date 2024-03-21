Hormuud Telecom brings 5G to Somalia

The launch is to be attended by the President of Somalia, the Minister of Telecommunications, and Members of Parliament

The network will initially be accessible in Mogadishu, Kismayo, Galkayo and Baidoa, as well as Dhusamareeb, Beledwayne, Afgoye, Merca and Dhobley, offering 81% coverage.

“As Somalia strides towards stability, the launch of 5G services by Hormuud Telecom emerges as a critical milestone. This initiative is more than just a technological advancement; it’s a symbol of our nation’s commitment to growth and constant improvement,” said Jama Hassan Khalif, Minister of Telecommunication for the Federal Government of Somalia.

“Enhanced connectivity is pivotal for Somalia, underpinning the growth of a resilient economy and empowered citizens – it’s about giving every Somali, their family, and their business, access to the digital tools they need to thrive. The Government thanks Hormuud Telecom for their efforts in helping our great nation lay the foundation for a prosperous, stable Somalia that leads the way in Africa’s digital transformation.”

Hormuud's 5G service will provide speeds of 10Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps or 400Gbps per single wavelength with a total capacity of either 0.96Tbps, 9.6Tbps, 19Tbpsor 38Tbps.

Due to Hormuud’s extensive network of infrastructure and technical capabilities – the largest in Somalia - 5G has become instantly available to their customers.

“We aim to ensure that the benefits of 5G – faster internet, improved services across sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture – become accessible to all, fostering a future where everyone can benefit, in myriad ways, from this advanced technology,” added Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Hormuud Telecom.

“This initiative is about more than just connectivity; it's about empowering our communities, stimulating progress, and paving the way for a thriving, digitally inclusive society."

This launch is aligned with Hormuud's objective of making Somalia the world's first cashless economy. Despite 76% of Somalis being unbanked, Hormuud’s mobile money platform EVC Plus is used by all businesses and nine in ten citizens.

“The rollout of 5G promises to redefine the landscape of commerce in our nation. It provides the backbone for a future where our businesses can grow quickly and efficiently,” said Mahmoud Abdikarin Gabeyre, chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“From the individual market trader to the 500-strong business, faster, cheaper and more secure internet will ensure all businesses can trade within the regional and global marketplace.”