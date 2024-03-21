Intel receives $8.5bn for chip investment across US

The investment will be made through the CHIPS and Science Act aims to advance Intel’s commercial semiconductor projects across the US and was initially passed in 2022.

Intel is gearing up to spend $100 billion across the four US states to build and expand chip factories. The investment solidifies US President Joe Biden’s effort to restart chip manufacturing across the US.

“It will be the single biggest announcement of a grant to any chips recipient,” Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary of the US said.

"Last month, I set an aggressive goal for the CHIPS program that America would produce roughly 20% of the world's leading-edge chips by the end of the decade — to remind everyone we're at 0% today.”

"And we believe we're going to get to 20% by 2030. And this announcement is going to put us on track to meet that goal.

At the heart of that investment is “the largest AI chip manufacturing site in the world” according to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

“We’ve been the American champion for semiconductors ... and thus we’ve really taken it upon ourselves to drive this legislation forward," Gelsinger added.

The location for that will be Columbus Ohio, where Intel aims to commence operations by around 2027.

The American chip giant led the world in making the fastest and smallest chipsets, selling them at a premium but has recently seen competition from the likes of TSMC, AMD and Qualcomm and emerging market players such as Nvidia.