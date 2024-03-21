Schneider Electric, NVIDIA team up on designs for AI Data Centres

The energy management and automation expertise of Schneider Electric will be paired up with Nvidia’s advanced AI technologies to introduce the first publicly available AI data centre reference designs.

The resource-intensive computing power required for AI has made data centre design and operation more complex, as operators seek to squeeze out the maximum capacity from their facilities.

A fresh approach to building scalable and energy-efficient data centres is required, with Nvidia and Schneider Electric seeking to support this transformation.

In the first phase of this collaboration, Schneider Electric will introduce data centre reference designs tailored for Nvidia accelerated computing clusters and built for data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, and generative AI.

The designs will focus on enabling high-power distribution, liquid-cooling systems, and controls designed to ensure simple commissioning and reliable operations for the extreme-density cluster.

The reference designs can be used for existing data centre rooms that must support new deployments of high-density AI servers, as well as new data centre builds that are fully optimised for a liquid-cooled AI cluster.

They will offer a framework for implementing Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform while optimising performance, scalability, and overall sustainability.

In addition to the reference designs, Schneider Electric’s Aveva subsidiary will connect its digital twin platform to Nvidia Omniverse.

“Nvidia technologies enhance Aveva's capabilities in creating a realistic and immersive collaboration experience underpinned by the rich data and capabilities of the Aveva intelligent digital twin,” said Caspar Herzberg, CEO of Aveva.

“Together, we are creating a fully simulated industrial virtual reality where you can simulate processes, model outcomes, and effect change in reality. This merging of digital intelligence and real-world outcomes has the potential to transform how industries can operate more safely, more efficiently and more sustainably,” he added.