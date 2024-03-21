AtlasEdge unveils largest purpose built data centre in Leeds

The new data centre in Leeds provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services, and is connected to seven networks.

The facility is the first tier 3 standard data centre in the city and represents a best-in-class regional aggregation hub.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO of AtlasEdge said: "We are delighted to be launching this site, the first of its kind in Leeds and one which is purpose-built to serve growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance and localised solutions.

"This is yet another example of us taking a site with existing connectivity, and leveraging our combined expertise to deliver an outstanding new facility which will act as an important regional aggregation hub and support the next wave of growth in digital infrastructure for the surrounding area.”

“The infrastructure that this state-of-the-art data centre brings to Leeds is game-changing, and, as an anchor customer, we are very proud to support this launch,” added David Cusworth, EMEA managing director at Hardy Fisher Services.

He continued. “It allows companies to have the connectivity they need around the clock, the security to mitigate against internal and external risks, a manned site and technical team for support, and carbon efficiency thanks to the cooling systems that are used.

It’s the full package, and it’s available on our clients’ doorstep. We are pleased to be playing an integral part in supporting the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to achieve a number of its digital objectives, including supporting all businesses in becoming equipped to exploit new digital technologies and take advantage of the opportunities for business growth through data.”

The company’s European footprint spans 19 different metros across 12 countries. Earlier this month AtlasEdge unveiled a second data centre in Hamburg and announced a key acquisition in Vienna, marking its entry into the Austrian market.