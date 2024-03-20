Ericsson launches new US business to help with government digital transformation

“Connecting individuals, businesses, and national security depends on secure, reliable, and resilient 5G infrastructure,” said Yossi Cohen, president and head of Ericsson North America.

“We are excited to build on existing projects with the US government including the Department of Defence, where Ericsson provides the foundation for multiple 5G prototype deployments.”

5G technology is important for US national and economic security and a key component of US defence modernisation programs.

In addition, Cohen revealed that Ericsson will expand its new business into additional government agencies.

EFTG will be led by Christopher Ling, a three-decade veteran of Booz Allen Hamilton, an American government and military contractor, specialising in intelligence.

His most recent role was as the executive vice president and group lead of the national security business in the US.

"Ericsson has been connecting the US for more than 120 years, and I could not be more thrilled to join a company so steeped in resilience, connectivity, and security,” Ling said in his new role as CEO.

“As the Department of Defence looks to connect under one secure, unified communication system, I believe 5G is the solution to keep America secure and competitive."

A slowdown in network equipment demand from US wireless carriers was partially responsible for a dip in Ericsson’s year on year sales in 2023.

But a record-setting Open RAN deal with AT&T signed in the fourth quarter and now this new venture shows it has no intention of slowing down in North America.