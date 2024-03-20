Exa partners Telecom Egypt to promote intercontinental traffic via WeConnect

At a signing ceremony, executives from Telecom Egypt and Exa expressed their commitment to work more closely together to support digital infrastructure initiatives.

Through this partnership, Exa becomes a one-stop-shop for traffic from the Middle East and Asia into Europe, uniquely combining multi-route solutions, while providing protected capacity solutions from Egypt – via Telecom Egypt’s robust infrastructure and its ‘WeConnect’ model – to hundreds of endpoints in Europe and North America.

Nick Read, executive Chairman at Exa Infrastructure said: “We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Telecom Egypt.

“Partnerships are a cornerstone of how this industry will scale to support the huge growth in data traffic in the coming years.

“This partnership brings together Telecom Egypt’s formidable role as a hub for traffic from the Middle East and Asia, and EXA Infrastructure’s critical role in providing modern infrastructure and multiple routes via an expansive network, into and around Europe.”

In September 2023, Telecom Egypt unveiled the WeConnect ecosystem, which offers agile access to Egypt’s extensive subsea cable infrastructure.

WeConnect allows users to navigate connectivity between subsea cable systems in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, fostering an open and neutral model.

As part of the partnership, Exa will serve as the European and North American-based provider access WeConnect.

Telecom Egypt plays an important role as the enabler of more than 90% of the international Eurasian traffic accounting for more than 200Tbps of international traffic across Egypt.

The company is expanding its international infrastructure by establishing new landing stations on the Mediterranean and Red Sea coasts, which are connected via diverse terrestrial and subsea routes.

This partnership, Telecom Egypt says, is another step in the strategy to position Egypt as the main gateway to Asia, Africa and Europe as an emerging intercontinental interconnection hub.

Dr. Amr Talaat, minister of communications and information technology commented on the impact that the agreement will have on Egypt as a “global digital corridor for data”: “This agreement is an important milestone in the series of partnerships forged with major international telecommunications service providers to expand the reach of the international digital infrastructure globally, keeping pace with the growing demand for Internet services worldwide and in line with the government's strategy to position Egypt as a global digital corridor for data.

“The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is keen to maintain Egypt's distinctive edge in the field of international subsea cables infrastructure, capitalising on its unparalleled geographical location as a unique hub for submarine cables worldwide.”