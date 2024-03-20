GSMA and European mobile operators publishes European connectivity manifesto

The document outlines a strategic vision for Europe’s mobile connectivity sector and calls for key policy reforms to ensure that Europe’s digital economy can re-establish a leadership position in the global tech race by 2030.

“As Europe confronts significant geopolitical, economic, and societal shifts, and a rapidly developing global digital economy, urgent action to secure the continent’s digital future has never been more imperative,” said Laszlo Toth, head of Europe and CIS at the GSMA.

“This manifesto represents a commitment to partnership and progress, laying the groundwork for Europe to reclaim its position as a global leader in digital technology and innovation, and build the next-generation infrastructure needed by European citizens and businesses to succeed and thrive beyond 2030.”

In the midst of increased global competition, rising trade barriers, and a race for technological supremacy, Europe is at a critical point in its development.

The framework also highlights the role of the mobile industry in advancing the EU’s digital agenda, as the continent aims for universal 5G coverage by 2030.

In order to achieve this, however, it must address systemic challenges, including market fragmentation, regulatory hurdles as well as investment barriers, which have stalled Europe’s telecom sector’s growth and competitiveness.

Several action points are suggested in the document are made with a focus on the importance of next-generation connectivity, digital innovation, and the green transition.

In addition, the manifesto calls on EU policymakers to embrace a new digital infrastructure framework that fosters investment, innovation, and a harmonised digital market.

Recommendations include addressing the telecom market’s fragmentation, implementing more pro-investment spectrum policies, closing regulatory gaps between different digital service providers, and updating historically based rules to reflect current realities.