Nvidia announces partnership with Microsoft, new AI switches at GTC 2024

“Together with NVIDIA, we are making the promise of AI real, helping drive new benefits and productivity gains for people and organisations everywhere,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

“From bringing the GB200 Grace Blackwell processor to Azure to new integrations between DGX Cloud and Microsoft Fabric, the announcements we are making today will ensure customers have the most comprehensive platforms and tools across every layer of the Copilot stack, from silicon to software, to build their own breakthrough AI capability.”

“AI is transforming our daily lives — opening up a world of new opportunities,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we’re building a future that unlocks the promise of AI for customers, helping them deliver innovative solutions to the world.”

The partnership will see Microsoft and Nvidia advance AI infrastructure.

Nvidia Grace Blackwell GB200 and advanced Nvidia Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking will be deployed on Azure, delivering trillion-parameter foundation models for natural language processing, computer vision and speech recognition.

Microsoft is also announcing the general availability of its Azure NC H100 v5 VM virtual machine (VM) based on the Nvidia H100 NVL platform.

Nvidia’s NC series of virtual machines are designed for midrange training and inferencing.

It offers two classes of VMs from one to two Nvidia H100 94GB PCIe Tensor Core GPUs and supports Nvidia Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology.

This allows users of the tech to partition each GPU into up to seven instances, providing flexibility and scalability for diverse AI workloads.

Nvidia’s inference microservices will also be made available on Azure.

Microsoft and Nvidia also announced an expansion of their services for healthcare providers, and Microsoft is demoing a digital twin for factory operators that leverages Nvidia Omniverse Cloud API’s.

Elsewhere at the show, Nvidia announced a new wave of networking switches, the X800 series, which are designed for massive-scale AI.

“NVIDIA Networking is central to the scalability of our AI supercomputing infrastructure,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of networking at Nvidia. “NVIDIA X800 switches are end-to-end networking platforms that enable us to achieve trillion-parameter-scale generative AI essential for new AI infrastructures.”

The technology marks the world’s first networking platforms capable of end-to-end 800Gb/s throughput, with initial adopters including Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and CoreWeave.