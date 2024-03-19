Nvidia unveils 6G research cloud platform

The Nvidia 6G research cloud platform gives researchers a suite of solutions to advance AI for radio access network (RAN) technology.

The platform enables organisations to accelerate the development of 6G technologies with cloud infrastructure.

Ansys, Arm, ETH Zurich, Fujitsu, Keysight, Nokia, Northeastern University, Rohde & Schwarz, Samsung, SoftBank Corp and Viavi are among its first adopters and ecosystem partners.

“The massive increase in connected devices and host of new applications in 6G will require a vast leap in wireless spectral efficiency in radio communications,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at Nvidia.

“Key to achieving this will be the use of AI, a software-defined, full-RAN reference stack and next-generation digital twin technology.”

The Nvidia 6G research cloud platform is comprised of Nvidia aerial omniverse digital twin for 6G. It is a reference application and developer sample that enables physically accurate simulations of complete 6G systems. It incorporates software-defined RAN and user-equipment simulators, along with realistic terrain and object properties.

It also includes the Nvidia Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN. A software-defined, full-RAN stack that enables researchers to customise, program and test 6G networks in real time.

Lastly, it also features the Nvidia Sionna Neural Radio Framework. A framework that provides seamless integration with popular frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow, using Nvidia GPUs for generating and capturing data and training AI and machine learning models at scale.

“The future convergence of 6G and AI holds the promise of a transformative technological landscape,” said Charlie Zang, senior vice president of Samsung Research America.

“This will bring seamless connectivity and intelligent systems that will redefine our interactions with the digital world, ushering in an era of unparalleled innovation and connectivity.”

“Ansys is committed to advancing the mission of the 6G Research Cloud by seamlessly integrating the cutting-edge Ansys Perceive EM solver into the Omniverse ecosystem,” said Shawn Carpenter, program director of 5G/6G and space at Ansys.

“Perceive EM revolutionises the creation of digital twins for 6G systems. Undoubtedly, the convergence of Nvidia and Ansys technologies will pave the way toward AI-enabled 6G communication systems.”

“Access to wireless-specific design tools is limited yet needed to build robust AI,” said Kailash Narayanan, president and general manager of Keysight Communications Solutions Group.

“Keysight is pleased to bring its wireless network expertise to enable the next generation of innovation in 6G communications networks.”