Concern Australians won’t be able to contact emergency services during 4G switchover

It was announced in 2019 that the 4G switchover would take place later this year to boost data speed and capacity, however, there are concerns that an estimated 740,000 mobile utilise the 4G network for calls but require 3G to contact emergency services on triple zero.

The Australian government has set up a working compromise of TPG, Telstra, Optus and the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) to ensure access to emergency services is retained.

It’s believed that older handsets, or those purchased on the grey market (from abroad), are most likely to be affected.

Michelle Rowland, communications minister said: “Ensuring that Australians can reach Triple Zero in an emergency is absolutely critical. That is why today, I have important information for Australian consumers.

"In the next few months, the networks of Telstra and Optus will begin to switchover from their 3G service to 4G service. This has implications for consumers who use a number of devices.

“There are broadly two categories of these devices. Firstly, devices that will only operate on the 3G network. These are some medical alarms and some types of payment terminals. They will not operate once the 3G network is switched off.

"Then, there is another category of devices and they are some handsets, which will normally operate when 3G is switched off because they will switchover to 4G, but they are unable to call Triple Zero on the 4G network.

"This has recently come to my attention, and I'm concerned to ensure that the industry is doing everything necessary to make consumers aware of this important change.”

Telstra had planned to cease 3G on the 30th of June with Optus following suit on the 1st of September. The government has warned that regulatory intervention is at their disposal which includes proposals for delays if necessary.