Telstra International expands network capabilities into Latin America

Telstra International will focus its initial expansion efforts in Mexico, with new PoP serving as a critical gateway for internet and IP traffic to and from the region. This will enable enterprise and wholesale customers to easily connect to Telstra's connectivity network.

The strategic location also enables Mexican multinational corporations seeking to connect to other regions to plug into the network to reach Asia-Pacific and Europe and vice versa.

“We’re focused on Latin America as a key growth market as we expect to see increased demand for connectivity from enterprises, hyperscalers and wholesale customers between APAC and the region driven by a technology boom and growing economies,” said Roary Stasko (pictured), CEO of Telstra International.

“Our official expansion and continued investments in digital infrastructure position us well to offer customers simple and secure options to connect to this dynamic region and leverage our global network.

“Looking ahead, Telstra International will continue to innovate on our network infrastructure through additional PoPs and collaborate with our industry partners to provide critical connectivity and capacity to more Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Colombia.”

Throughout Mexico, Telstra International now offers global internet, IP transit, and virtual private networks.

The company also provides access to more than 10 carrier-neutral data centres in cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, and Guadalajara, and delivers endpoint termination services for ethernet private lines and MPLS in all of Mexico’s major data centres, enterprise buildings and business parks.

These network enhancements also enable low-latency connectivity into the Mexican Stock Exchange for the financial services industry