Telstra International and Trans Pacific Networks (TPN) to partner on the Echo subsea cable

The echo cable system will create a new route and deliver vital connectivity in the Trans-Pacific. The route will connect California, Jakarta, Singapore, and Guam and offers low latency, high-speed, resilient network infrastructure to connect South Asia to the US.

The first Echo segments (Guam-US) will launch in mid-2024, with the remaining segments in 2025. Telstra will become TPN’s operating partner to provide secure, long-term stability on an efficient route.

Speaking on the new susbsea cable system Roary Stasko, CEO Telstra International said, “We’re accelerating growth in our international digital infrastructure with investments in subsea fibre capacity on unique, diverse routes - helping to move more traffic around the world and strengthening connections from Asia to the US.

"Echo’s cable system has the ability to allow other countries to take advantage of its redundancy. In addition, we’ve recently added 3Tbps of capacity through the SEA-US cable connecting US mainland to Hawaii, Guam and Philippines which complements our existing Trans-Pacific cables like AAG, UNITY, FASTER, NCP and JUPITER.”

The geographical area of the new cable was considered one of the more challenging regions globally in terms of regulation as well as subsea cable cuts. In the Trans-Pacific, demand for bandwidth is growing at one of the fastest rates in the world, with forecasts showing it will increase by 39% year on year until 2029.

Telstra will deliver cable landing station services for Echo in Singapore and the Network Operations Centre services, whilst XL Axiata will land the cable in Indonesia.

“Trans Pacific Networks is thrilled to partner with industry leader Telstra to expand telecommunication access between the US and Asia. To be partially funded by the US International Development Finance Corporation, the Echo subsea cable system will be a critical element of the Indo-Pacific’s digital infrastructure, ultimately strengthening networks and increasing capacity while reducing internet costs in the region,” said Aaron Knapik, CFO TPN.

“The Trans-Pacific is a critical connection point to reach the US, and the geography of these regions means they will rely on new submarine cable routes like Echo for international connectivity. We’re delighted to partner with TPN to launch capacity via Echo which will significantly enhance the vital data demands of people and businesses and provide much needed diversity, resiliency and reliability which has become critical to keep our everyday lives connected,” Stasko said.

We previously reported that Telstra was collaborating with Google, Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH) and APTelecom on plans to deliver two new intra-Pacific subsea cables, Bulikula and Halaihai.