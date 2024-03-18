Infinera and Orange partner on network infrastructure optimisation

Specifically, Orange selected Infinera’s GX Series compact modular networking platform due to its ability to provide high-capacity connectivity and favourable economics.

The solution will enable Orange to deliver optimal services across its network footprint in line with changing bandwidth requirements.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Infinera. By partnering with Infinera, we are glad to add another key supplier to our network in order to reinforce our core backbone infrastructure across France to double our route between three strategic connectivity hubs, adding resilience and capacity to our network,” said Aurélien Vigano, VP of international transmission networks at Orange.

“With Infinera’s flexible GX platform, we will be able to seamlessly reinforce our network as new technologies become available, enabling us to keep pace with rapidly growing customer demands, while providing the best customer experience.”

The network deployment project will use Infinera’s latest generation of coherent engines and optical line system.

The news follows Orange and Infinera recently completing a network in the US, and will now connect Paris, Marseille, and Bordeaux in France.

Spanning 3,000km, the network includes multiple hub cities for international connectivity via subsea landing stations on France’s Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts and connection points for European data centres and additional Orange affiliates.

“Infinera looks forward to our long-term partnership with Orange to deliver our GX Series solution on Orange’s new and existing optical transport routes, expanding Orange’s offerings to network operators and wholesale carriers, with resilient and reliable global connectivity capability,” added Nick Walden, senior vice president of worldwide sales, Infinera.