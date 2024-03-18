Ooredoo Group and e& launch Gulf Gateway Cable 1

This new infrastructure will provide improved latency with enhanced international connectivity and high reliability connecting data centres in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with e& on the deployment of the Gulf Gateway Cable (GGC1) system, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise submarine networks in the Middle East,” said Najib Khan, group chief business services officer, Ooredoo.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to upgrade our customers’ experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology. With GGC1, our customers will be able to enjoy enhanced international connectivity and reliability, further cementing our position as a leader in the telecom and infrastructure industry."

In addition, the deployment of GGC1 significantly increases existing network capacity, enabling Ooredoo and e& to offer its customers up to 28Tbps in high-capacity services with optimal cost and power efficiency per bit.

This in turn enables cost-effective scaling to meet growing bandwidth demands and enhance network resilience.

“The investment brings an upgraded and modernised element to our submarine and terrestrial networks connecting UAE to Qatar, providing us with the capacity we needed while saving space and power,” added Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier and wholesale officer, e&.

“With this future-proof technology, e& and Ooredoo are well-positioned to continue to be major players in the global wholesale market, developing our infrastructure to connect regions and continents together and delivering a unique, high-performance, and robust solution to our customers.”