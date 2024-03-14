Spain clears Orange, MasMovil merger
Saf Malik
March 14, 2024 11:13 AM
The Spanish government has greenlighted the proposed merger between Orange’s Spanish business and its rival MasMovil, digital transformation minister Jose Luis Escriva said earlier this week.

Escriva said on Tuesday that the resulting entity will become Spain’s biggest operator with around 30 million mobile customers in what he calls a “truly ambitious” move.

The merger was approved by the European Commission last month and the deal will take the form of a 50/50 venture, co-controlled by both companies.

This move could see EU regulators begin to ease rules surrounding telco mergers in a bid to speed up the rollout of 5G.

