Arelion and Telxius expand connectivity across the Americas

The fibre network expansion establishes Arelion points of presence (PoPs) at each Telxius landing station.

Through this, Telxius gives customers resilient Tier-1 optical transport and high-speed access to Arelion’s North American network.

Together both companies are investing in the Florida Peninsula to connect Latin American customers to North America through subsea and terrestrial systems.

"We at Telxius are committed to expanding our high-capacity terrestrial backhauls in combination with our next-generation subsea cable networks to connect the world’s digital hubs and better serve our customers across the Americas,” said Carlos Casado, VP of sales at Telxius - Northern Region.

“Our continued collaboration will provide ultra-high capacity, low latency and robust access to Latin America and transatlantic markets for Arelion and its customers. For Telxius, it secures 400G transmission services in our Boca Raton and Jacksonville landing stations, enabling resilient Tier-1 optical transport and high-speed access to Arelion’s North American network for customers.”

Both Arelion and Telxius’ customers in North America and Latin America gain enhanced access to the companies’ combined global Internet backbones.

Customers also benefit from Telxius' subsea and terrestrial backhauls, and Arelion’s terrestrial connectivity services.

Arelion’s PoPs enable resilient 400G Wavelengths services over open line systems supporting the latest coherent technology, seamlessly connecting Internet carriers and content providers to Arelion’s network in the US.

Telxius’ Virginia Beach landing station is the landing point for the Brusa, Marea and Dunant subsea cables.

Its Boca Raton landing station is the terminal point for the South America-1 (SAm-1) and upcoming Tikal subsea cable system, while Telxius’ Jacksonville landing station connects to the Pacific Caribbean Cable System (PCCS).

“Arelion’s new PoPs at Telxius’ landing stations along the Florida Peninsula will provide Latin American markets with high-capacity gateway access to the North American connectivity ecosystem,” said Edison De Leon, regional director of LATAM & Caribbean at Arelion.

“Through this investment in the Florida Peninsula, Arelion continues our established partnership with Telxius to serve the technological needs of Internet carriers and content providers through complete, collaborative connectivity solutions.”