BDx acquires freehold of flagship Singapore data centre

The acquisition from the Hwa Hong Corporation Group comes after BDx secured a US$155 million facility from DBS Bank and OCBC.

BDX says the majority of the financing will be used to acquire the SIN1 freehold with the remaining amount used for general corporate purposes and regional plans.

Owning the 14,400 square-metre SIN1 site outright will allow BDx greater flexibility to redevelop the data centre to meet the evolving needs of its clientele – from hyperscalers to enterprises and to pursue expansion opportunities.

With the upcoming relocation of nearby Paya Lebar Air Base, which is expected to start in 2030, BDx’s expansion plans will accelerate with building height restrictions being lifted in the area.

“The freehold acquisition of SIN1 is more than just an expansion of our physical footprint. It represents our long-term commitment to Singapore and the region, known for its burgeoning demand for data centre services driven by cloud computing and the advent of generative AI technologies,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx.

The SIN1 data centre located in Singapore’s Paya Lebar district has been a cornerstone of BDx’s service offering in the region.

The company acquired the SIN1 data centre in 2020 and has significantly upgraded the facility over the last four years.

Some of the enhancements include growing from three to seven floors, significantly increasing the grid power and IT capacity at the site and upgrading the design specification to meet hyperscaler requirements.