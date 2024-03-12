Ericsson and Nokia plan foray into chip development

A report form Nikkei Asia indicates that the telecom giants will follow Huawei’s lead in designing chips, allowing both to improve network efficiency and differentiate wireless connectivity technology offerings from rivals.

According to the piece, Ericsson’s Freddie Sodegren, who heads the technology and strategy for business told the publication that it has been investing more in chip development over the past six or seven years.

News from September of last year indicated that Ericsson is set to receive five-years of funding for for 6G projects from Germany’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action for its European Microelectronics and Communication Technologies.

The project aims to drive semiconductor technology advancements and the foundation needed to develop energy-efficiency and sustainable microelectronics and communication technologies for 6G Massive MIMO radios together with partners in Europe.

Nokia’s plans to expand into chip development have already been announced earlier this year through a €360 million investment into microelectronics and communications technology in Germany.

The project will focus on the integrated development of software, hardware and high-performance systems-on-chips based on a digital twin.

The Finnish vendor initially launched its ReefShark line of system-on-chip (SoC) products in 2018.