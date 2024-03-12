CommScope brings WiFi 7 to ‘worlds best hotel’

CommScope’s RUCKUS Network technology will bring the solution to the hotel that was voted number one at the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotel Awards in 2023.

WiFI 7 follows the Wifi 6E standard, and like standards before it promises faster connectivity speeds, lower latency, increased reliability and increased capacity.

The Passalacqua will use CommScope’s RUCKUS R770 access point, which is driven by RUCKUS AI.

RUCKUS AI is a a cloud service for network assurance and business intelligence that enhances WiFi 7 network resilience, by simplifying network management for operators.

It presents key information, improving network visibility, speeding up problem solving, helping to meet service level agreements and providing a seamless user experience.

RUCKUS Networks is a CommScope company that delivers enterprise networks for the business.

The upgrade to WiFi 7 will allow guests at the hotel to stream high-definition content, conduct video calls, play online games and use multiple devices simultaneously without any lag or disruptions.

The increase in capacity and efficiency will also allow hotel staff to deploy new smart solutions without experiencing network congestion.

WiFi 7 also offers advanced security features, including encryption protocols, which offers users a more secure environment for data, essential if WiFi is to be trusted for financial transactions or the supply of personal details.

“In a luxury hotel, guests expect a premium experience, which is what WiFi 7 gives to Passalacqua guests,” said Bart Giordano, SVP & president, networking, intelligent cellular and security solutions at CommScope.

“Deploying RUCKUS Networks’ WiFi 7 technology is a great example of how our expertise in network infrastructure adds huge value to top-class hospitality establishments. WiFi 7’s advanced features, together with RUCKUS AI, opens up dedicated and secure networks where exclusivity and privacy are highly valued.”