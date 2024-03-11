e& pledges US$6bn to ITU’s Partner2Connect Digital Coalition

Announced during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, the $6 billion investment will be made between 2024-2026 in technological advancements, infrastructure development, and innovative digital solutions.

The aim of the spend is to provide accessible and affordable network connectivity and digital services across its 16 operating countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“With Partner2Connect our commitment to building state-of-the-art connectivity has always been part of our DNA. This plays a key role in supporting the advancement of economies that are digitally inclusive while making people’s overall lives better,” said Hatem Dowidar, group chief executive officer at e&.

“With these investments, we can also better serve customers and allow them to engage in more economic activities. As e& pledges to invest $6 billion in digital infrastructure and services, we aim to drive economic growth, innovation, and infrastructure development, significantly reducing inequalities and empowering communities to thrive in a more inclusive and connected digital world.”

With its commitment to the P2C coalition, it will strengthen its capabilities and technology adoption in developed markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

e&’s pledge aims to provide connectivity in emerging markets, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Chad, Togo, and Niger.

“Our commitment to ITU’s Partner2Connect Coalition is all about making a meaningful impact on people’s lives, ensuring the digital revolution leaves no one behind. e&’s pledge focuses on building a robust digital ecosystem, empowering communities and connecting people,” added Harrison Lung, group chief strategy officer at e&.

Specifically, e&’s investment plan will enhance network accessibility and affordability in emerging economies by expanding network coverage and increasing speed and access for individuals in areas where access is limited or expensive.

It will also bolster the adoption of digital services, ensuring essential services like mobile financial solutions, telehealth, and education reach.

It will expand the application of AI, and reinvest in building networks of the future to accelerate technology adoption and increase fibre penetration and fast mobile network speeds.

“Universal meaningful connectivity is within our grasp. Thanks to these new commitments, millions of people will benefit from accessible and affordable connectivity across the world,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary-general of the ITU.