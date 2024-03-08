IOH expands fibre partnership with Netcracker amid sale rumours
IOH expands fibre partnership with Netcracker amid sale rumours

Jack Haddon
March 08, 2024 12:30 PM
fibre-optic.jpg

NEC’s Netcracker and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson (IOH) will expand a partnership to support IOH’s increasing fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriber numbers.

Under the terms of an MoU signed last week at MWC Barcelona, IOH will modernise its IT infrastructure by using the Netcracker Digital BSS portfolio.

This will allow the Indonesian network operator to better address the needs of its rapidly growing business, which has seen subscriber numbers increase by a multiple of ten.

At the same time, Reuters has reported that IOH is considering selling a minority stake in its fibre network, with digital infrastructure investors and strategic firms interested in continuing to support the rapid expansion.

The sources report that Citi has been hired to oversee the sale process, which could be kicked off as soon as this month.

While the size of the stake that could be sold is yet to be decided, the report suggests the asset could be valued at $1 billion.

A potential buyer would get access to a business with a strong customer base in Indonesia. In addition to its FTTH customers, IOH is the second largest mobile network operator behind incumbent Telkom Indonesia.

Indonesia is also experiencing rapid economic growth and industrialisation, with digital transformation set to soar.

Using the Netcracker Digital BSS portfolio, IOH will modernise its IT infrastructure to better address the needs of its customers, including the ability to support home broadband, fixed-wireless access and over-the-top services.

The platform will enable IOH to explore new monetisation opportunities and will streamline its business and operations to support new product and service offerings, Netcracker said.

“At Indosat, we aspire to become the main driver of the empowerment of Indonesia. Collaborating with Netcracker reflects our shared vision to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of IOH.

“This partnership will broaden our portfolio and expand our home broadband business, helping us to consistently deliver world-class digital experiences to our customers. We are confident this partnership will set a new milestone in the longstanding collaboration journey between Indosat and Netcracker”.

Jack Haddon
