ASI selects Vast Data to bolster AI, data sovereignty capabilities

ASI an ICT provider in Australia and New Zealand, working with a range of universities, councils, enterprise across the region. The company was required a more modern data platform to support rising demand from its customers to support AI workloads and improve their cyber resiliency in case of a ransomware attack.

“The Vast Data Platform offers enterprise features like data immutability that ensure an organisation’s data is secure and compliant by preventing the accidental or malicious deletion and modification of data,” said Lloyd Vickery, country manager at ASI.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing cyber insurance companies mandate this capability to provide cover, but it’s difficult and costly doing it through a hyperscaler. Vast’s platform is also built into our local secure data centres, so the data sovereignty aspect is covered too.”

ASI selected the Vast Data Platform – which unifies storage, database, and containerised compute engine services into a single, scalable software platform to power AI and GPU-accelerated tools in modern data centres and clouds.

The platform enables organisations to understand all data, both structured and unstructured, to generate superior insights and unlock new value.

ASI is also using Vast’s platform to provide modern, cost-effective offerings for its customers as a service, including smaller organisations that typically can’t access the economies-of-scale benefits enjoyed by larger enterprises.

ASI has been able to halve the costs typically incurred from major cloud providers and help pave the way for customers to obtain cyber insurance through data immutability.

“ASI needed a modern, multi-protocol data platform to not only underpin data protection but deliver for other mission critical workloads. Vast Data’s all-flash performance, ransomware protection, similarity data reduction, and white glove support deliver a superior business outcome,” said Sunil Chavan, vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Vast Data.

"The notion of data tiering to sub-optimal environments is obsolete and endemic to a broken data strategy. As organisations continue to expand their data sets and further explore AI and deep learning initiatives, they will require a data platform able to scale with them.”